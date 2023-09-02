Fixed a bug with enemy health that happened after the 5 minute mark.
We also tweaked down the xp needed to level.
Fixed a bug with the endgame unlock popups causing a crash.
Elemental Survivors update for 2 September 2023
v0.2.13 - Balance tweaks and fixes!
