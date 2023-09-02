 Skip to content

The Tenants update for 2 September 2023

The Tenants - Patch 1.2.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12097099 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
General
  • Adjust some item placements for the Loan Oak 45 job.
  • Fixed an edge case where players could get the animal shelter contract twice.
  • Fixed an issue related to pets not being properly disposed of when disappearing.

