I remind you that the add-ons section opens when you press the 'Addon' button.



To celebrate the game's anniversary, a significant expansion has been added - 'Escape.' It's a side story that takes place five days before the events of 'Self-Delusion.

Completely new strange locations

New gameplay elements

Creatures that have become even more dangerous

New achievements for those who love challenges

2 additional endings

Contact me: selfdelusiongame@gmail.com