Inferno Update

Are your robots ready to conquer the Inferno?

This update includes some major new content.

The new Inferno environment is the most dangerous biome to this point.

The searing geysers, spitting lava, and lack of oil resources make it very unfriendly.

But with high risks, there is also a high reward.

New sulfur and volcanic rock resources can be found there.

Bastion is a new colony design.

It can't fly and its drone capacity is very limited.

This is compensated by the fact that it can attack enemies on its own!

A group of these colonies is deadly.

Firestorm is a new turret design.

It's a siege missile launcher that can reach enemies from afar.

As always, there is a downside to this power: it can only attack slow ground targets like buildings and howitzers.

The tutorial uses an Inferno environment now.

The amount of text there is reduced as well.

I'm trying to make the onboarding experience better.

Some game performance optimizations are added as well.

Previously, the game could drop some frames in bigger Dreadnought battles.

I spent some time fixing this: Roboden should run smoothly on a wider range of machines now.

It's expected to work on a potatoe computer; if you have any performance issues, just let me know.

Some of the community requests were addressed as well!

For instance, you can now see the drone counter when hovering over the recipe tab.

This update also includes many smaller changes, like better AI, new visual effects, balance tweaks, bug fixes, etc.

Some things that are planned to be added in the upcoming updates: