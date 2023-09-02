 Skip to content

Awesome Mix Tape update for 2 September 2023

Free Update #12 - Twins

Free Update #12 - Twins

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Its been a while coming but Game #15 - Whorlwind III: Twins - has now been added to Awesome Mix Tape!!!

A similar setup to the prequels but now you face the task of controlling 2 objects at the same time. Gives it that patting-your-head-and-rubbing-your-stomach feeling... needs a better name for that feeling.

This update also includes 3 more achievements (taking our running total to 55 now) and some various little bug fixes along the way.

The next 3 games that make up tape 6 should involve less of a wait as the central mechanic of each game is already there so they just need some polishing and finishing.

Thanks to everyone who has been downloading and playing Awesome Mix Tape over the last few months as it gave me the incentive to get back to the games.

Changed files in this update

mix-tape Content Depot 1437161
  • Loading history…
mix-tape development Depot 1437162
  • Loading history…
