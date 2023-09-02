 Skip to content

Idle Monsters RPG update for 2 September 2023

Septermber - HOTFIX 0.71.71

Share · View all patches · Build 12095325 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[HOTFIX] Fixed NaN error when selling Super Lotus Plant
[ENH] Tutorial area easier to understand

