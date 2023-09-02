 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Counterclocking update for 2 September 2023

Update: Ver. EA 0.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12094881 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all,

This one took me a while! In this update, I tried to consolidate the experience of the stages. Sorry for still delaying the rework of the sound effect, I know it is annoying, lol. So the main idea is to make all minions recognizable and memorable so it is more fun to fight with. And the stage should be the same; I am trying to make some platforming into it with a small amount of parkour. Other than that, some quality-of-life optimizations.

General:

  • Now, the menu can be navigated with D-pad
  • Camera angle slightly changed
  • Improved parkour control
  • Improved combat motion, not rowling can cancel everything
  • Improved camera shake
  • Improved slow-mo
  • More paced-out tutorial

Stages

  • New stage designs


Minions

  • 2 New minions: Gatling Robot (Refinery stage), Ninja Girl Robot (Moon Stage 1)
  • The Lance robot is now a centaur.
  • Enemies are now significantly more aggressive

Todo list:

  • Sound effect remake
  • Boss rework
  • Dialogue rework
  • Special effect rework

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2354931 Depot 2354931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link