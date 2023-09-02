Update: Ver. EA 0.2.1

Hey all,

This one took me a while! In this update, I tried to consolidate the experience of the stages. Sorry for still delaying the rework of the sound effect, I know it is annoying, lol. So the main idea is to make all minions recognizable and memorable so it is more fun to fight with. And the stage should be the same; I am trying to make some platforming into it with a small amount of parkour. Other than that, some quality-of-life optimizations.

General:

Now, the menu can be navigated with D-pad

Camera angle slightly changed

Improved parkour control

Improved combat motion, not rowling can cancel everything

Improved camera shake

Improved slow-mo

More paced-out tutorial

Stages

New stage designs







Minions

2 New minions: Gatling Robot (Refinery stage), Ninja Girl Robot (Moon Stage 1)

The Lance robot is now a centaur.

Enemies are now significantly more aggressive

Todo list: