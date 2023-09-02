Update: Ver. EA 0.2.1

Hey all,
This one took me a while! In this update, I tried to consolidate the experience of the stages. Sorry for still delaying the rework of the sound effect, I know it is annoying, lol. So the main idea is to make all minions recognizable and memorable so it is more fun to fight with. And the stage should be the same; I am trying to make some platforming into it with a small amount of parkour. Other than that, some quality-of-life optimizations.
General:
- Now, the menu can be navigated with D-pad
- Camera angle slightly changed
- Improved parkour control
- Improved combat motion, not rowling can cancel everything
- Improved camera shake
- Improved slow-mo
- More paced-out tutorial
Stages
- New stage designs
Minions
- 2 New minions: Gatling Robot (Refinery stage), Ninja Girl Robot (Moon Stage 1)
- The Lance robot is now a centaur.
- Enemies are now significantly more aggressive
Todo list:
- Sound effect remake
- Boss rework
- Dialogue rework
- Special effect rework
