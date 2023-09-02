Major Patch v01.02.95-alpha

v01.02.95-alpha

MAJOR CHANGE

I've been working hard on this update for weeks, and it's finally ready! This update brings a lot of changes, especially to how the game connects online.

We made some big changes to the game servers too, which means there might be some new and unknown bugs for now. But don't worry, we'll keep working to fix them.

This update is one of the last big changes before we reach the BETA phase. The very last one will be adding a complete chat system, including the ability to chat with everyone and send private messages.

We'd really appreciate your feedback and if you find any bugs. You can share them on our Discord server: https://discord.gg/NzKw3D6Fbv

Here are some of the main things that are different in this version:

added: friend system - social services

added: party system

added: quickmatch system

added: profile pictures

added: error handling and logging system

added: notifications system (server to client messages)

fixed: some network issues

added: nameplates for drones

changed: warbot avatars

added: MMR calculations

added: ping measurements

added: EE

I don't even know how much other stuff I added and fixed.... but a lot. :)