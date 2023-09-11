Our Favorite Update!

Ok, now this is just getting silly. Kind Words has been out for four years and people are still writing THOUSANDS OF LETTERS EVERY DAY.

Well then, I guess we'll keep updating it!

Thanks to the big server overhaul we did last month, we can add something people have been asking for from the very beginning:

Favorites!

You can now curate a collection of your favorite airplanes and letters that you have received.

See an airplane you want to hold on to? Click favorite. Don't worry, You're making a copy. Its good vibes will still float on to the next person.

Really love a response you got and don't want to dig through your whole inbox to re-read it every time? Favorite it!

To read your favorites, just click the new heart icon.

Currently you are limited to having 500 favorites. We will be looking at feedback, player behavior and server load to see if that's the right limit. You can always remove favorites to make more room.

We've also added a handful of other improvements, because, gosh darn it, you're worth it.

Full Changelist

Added a favorites system

Moved the screensavers button to the "more" section

Updated help page text and links

Letter response font will auto-size if it's too long to fit on the page

Changed the quit icon from a pillow to an open door

Changed the decorate room icon from a face to a room

Made camera grain effect stay constant with screen resolution changes

Made the request input field behave like airplanes and responses when reaching the size limit

Fixed a soft lock that could occur if making a report failed

Fixed an issue checking the validity of a sticker granted by a thanks

Replaced Twitter link with Mastodon link

Removed the "3 Year" badge. Cause it's 4 years now.

With much gratitude for our players who are our favorites,

Ziba & Luigi

