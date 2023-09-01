 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Touch Grass Together update for 1 September 2023

Patch Version v1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12092797 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Version v1.0.5

  • Added flashlight to single player.

  • Tweaked loading and saving system (should be a bit faster now).

  • Added the "Unknown".

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1351382
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link