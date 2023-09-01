**
DevUpgrade#5
**
Hello everyone! How are we today? We are now ready with Dev Upgrade#5! Read more about this Dev Upgrade#5!
What is Dev upgrade?
Dev Upgrade is a full upgrade of the game. There will be new Maps, other Maps will be completely rebuilt for better details and a better gaming experience. There will also be a focus on redesigning Widgets, new functions and old functions will be redesigned so that they work in new ways. We have plans to do more Matches, this will be announced at that time. Command function will be completed in Dev Upgrade. This Dev Upgrade will come in several steps that will be released at different times, so expect periods without major updates to the game. There will still be regular updates with fixes and changes along the way.
What’s new in Dev Upgrade #5?
-
New Map Play Ground! We have built a new cool Map called Play Ground! Play Ground is now ready, and playable. The Map is built with "Bricks" that looks like Bricks from childhood. Lot of adventure in Play Ground. You can walk around and hiding from the enemy everywhere. The Map is built to have fun with playing the Match, feel free to tell us what you think about the Map. Get back to your childhood and enjoy the Map!
-
Select Characters! You can now select Character before you are starting the Match, if no selected characters before you are playing the Match, will the game select for you as well you can auto select Characters. All weapons are visible on the characters that letting you to see how it looks like on the Characters.
-
Starting Image when Launching the game When you start the game from now on, you will see a Launching screen. These images will change over time.
-
Smooth Raytraced shadows The game's shadows are now smoother, giving a more natural look in the various Matches. It still requires Raytracing supported graphics cards, but for GTX and AMD graphics cards the shadows will also be better than before.
-
Show Level, Rank and Need Health! From now on, you can look at players, as well as Bots, which Rank, Level they are in. You can also see if your fellow players have low Health. This is mostly for the Medic Class that needs to Heal other players. Bots will have the same Rank and Level as the Server. This means if you are Level 10 and create a Multiplayer/Singleplayer Match, the Bots are the same as you.
-
Delete Local Savefiles In case of Corrupted Savefiles, it is now possible to delete the local SaveFiles, which will then overwrite the Steam Cloud with new and fresh SaveFiles. This cannot be undone once it has been done. You will find this function in the Player Profile. After done, in some cases you have to restart the game for the new SaveFiles to take effect.
-
New text style New Text style that lifts the style of the game to a new level.
Change
-
From 5 to 10 Seconds to start Match.From now on, 5 to 10 seconds will pass before a Match starts. This has been changed because it should be possible to reach and select the Character before the Match starts.
-
Needs System. The Needs System has been redone, and text spawning will take place in a more professional way, which makes it work generally much better than previous text spawning.
-
MiniMaps. MiniMap has been completely redesigned, and shows many more details from the various Maps on MiniMap. This looks better and is more professional to look at. We hope you will like our new MiniMap.
Hot fix
-
Fix of Input Controller.Input Controller now works 100% in-game and therefore the game is set to Partial Controller in Steam. It is still not possible to use Input Controller in Menu, but this will come in the future.
-
Fix of Speech System Voice.Speech System Voice overlap if several things happen in Match. This has been fixed, so it will be put in a queue from now on.
-
Fix of Achievement bar. Achievement bar was not working correctly in Player Profile. This has been fixed now.
-
Fix of texture was incorrect. Texture was incorrect in Beach Resort, and in other Maps. This has been fixed now.
-
Fix of Game was restarting. The Game was restarting after exit Lobby Room, as well as other places in the game. This has been fixed now.
-
Fix of Red and Blue Team logo issues.The Red and Blue Team logo seemed too blurry, this has been redone and thus fixed.
-
Fix of Movie Render restarts.Movie Render restarts after changing to Match Menu, also back to Main Menu This has been fixed now.
-
Fix of Sniper scope issues. There were several problems with the Sniper scope, this has been fixed now.
-
Fix of Sniper Reload animation.Sniper Reload animation was not correct in First Players. This has been fixed now.
-
Fix of Unstable FPS issues. There were issues with Unstable FPS in some Maps. This has been reviewed and has stable FPS. This still requires a high performance PC to have higher FPS, but they are more stable now for all types of PC.
-
Fix of Falling down from roof Shakti.Players fell through the roof in several places in Shakti. This has been fixed now.
-
Fix of Reset to default.The Reset to default function in the Settings Menu did not work. This has been fixed now.
-
Fix of incorrect Language. The selected languages did not translate in several places in the game, this has been fixed now. There are some places where it is not possible to change the language.
-
Fix of Stock on overwiev map. In some Matches, it was not possible to advance from the overwiev map if you chose Shakti. This has been fixed now.
Known Bugs
- Need Teammate. We are aware that Need Teammates does not always work, which is why we continue to work on redesigning the system, and expect to have it ready in an update within a relatively short time.
