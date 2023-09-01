**

Hello everyone! How are we today? We are now ready with Dev Upgrade#5! Read more about this Dev Upgrade#5!

Dev Upgrade is a full upgrade of the game. There will be new Maps, other Maps will be completely rebuilt for better details and a better gaming experience. There will also be a focus on redesigning Widgets, new functions and old functions will be redesigned so that they work in new ways. We have plans to do more Matches, this will be announced at that time. Command function will be completed in Dev Upgrade. This Dev Upgrade will come in several steps that will be released at different times, so expect periods without major updates to the game. There will still be regular updates with fixes and changes along the way.

New Map Play Ground! We have built a new cool Map called Play Ground! Play Ground is now ready, and playable. The Map is built with "Bricks" that looks like Bricks from childhood. Lot of adventure in Play Ground. You can walk around and hiding from the enemy everywhere. The Map is built to have fun with playing the Match, feel free to tell us what you think about the Map. Get back to your childhood and enjoy the Map!

Select Characters! You can now select Character before you are starting the Match, if no selected characters before you are playing the Match, will the game select for you as well you can auto select Characters. All weapons are visible on the characters that letting you to see how it looks like on the Characters.

Starting Image when Launching the game When you start the game from now on, you will see a Launching screen. These images will change over time.

Smooth Raytraced shadows The game's shadows are now smoother, giving a more natural look in the various Matches. It still requires Raytracing supported graphics cards, but for GTX and AMD graphics cards the shadows will also be better than before.

Show Level, Rank and Need Health! From now on, you can look at players, as well as Bots, which Rank, Level they are in. You can also see if your fellow players have low Health. This is mostly for the Medic Class that needs to Heal other players. Bots will have the same Rank and Level as the Server. This means if you are Level 10 and create a Multiplayer/Singleplayer Match, the Bots are the same as you.

Delete Local Savefiles In case of Corrupted Savefiles, it is now possible to delete the local SaveFiles, which will then overwrite the Steam Cloud with new and fresh SaveFiles. This cannot be undone once it has been done. You will find this function in the Player Profile. After done, in some cases you have to restart the game for the new SaveFiles to take effect.