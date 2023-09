This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey all,

Just a quick announcement for today to confirm that Stage 2 testing is complete and now I am forward to Stage 3 group testing which will include testing networking and replication through Steam servers and international connections.

After Stage 3 is complete, Stage 4 will follow which will be a Public Beta release and the first version that the public will be able to play.

Kind Regards,

KolaCape