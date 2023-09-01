 Skip to content

Frontline: Panzers & Generals update for 1 September 2023

v1.1.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V1.1.0

Various bug-fixing
Tweaked Unit reaction, ammo, fuel & absorption chances.

Thank you for playing!

