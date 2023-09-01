 Skip to content

千棋百变 ALL chess update for 1 September 2023

V1.1.3 version update instructions

Build 12087587

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Optimized the smoothness of entering the play interface, and adjusted the function of obtaining external chess games and workshops to the play interface refresh button

  2. Optimized the functions of upgrade and chesspower editing, now when one page is full, it can be added to the next page

