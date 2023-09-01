-
Optimized the smoothness of entering the play interface, and adjusted the function of obtaining external chess games and workshops to the play interface refresh button
Optimized the functions of upgrade and chesspower editing, now when one page is full, it can be added to the next page
千棋百变 ALL chess update for 1 September 2023
V1.1.3 version update instructions
Patchnotes via Steam Community
