Ship Graveyard Simulator 2 update for 1 September 2023

Patch 1.0.3

1 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**

[b]FULL LIST OF CHANGES IN PATCH 1.0.3**

[/b]
Bugfixes and improvements:

  • Fixed tools freeze while changing tools after hitting electricity hazard
  • Fixed tools freeze after chaning tools while being in winch
  • Fixed tools freeze after using quickthrow
  • Fixed box visibility on tools in some cases
  • Improved saw, torch and rope upgrades
  • Fixed some issues on ships
  • Fixed combo score getting out of box in sorting place
  • Fix for shiptube, now after entering it the owned ship is selected
  • Fixed flashlight
  • Fixed input hints for quickthrow and winch
  • Fixed some assets issues
  • UI tweaks
  • Added system which will unfreeze tools in case there is any situation left in which the tools can freeze

We are currently working on fixing:

  • Crashes
  • Issue with endless night
  • Infinite loading screen
  • We are planning to add:
  • Option to hide HUD
  • Option to disable night
  • Option to change metric system to imperial And many more...
Remember that you can be a part of the upcoming CO-OP Playtest, registration is now open! 👇

Thank you once again,
SGS2 Team

