**
[b]FULL LIST OF CHANGES IN PATCH 1.0.3**
[/b]
Bugfixes and improvements:
- Fixed tools freeze while changing tools after hitting electricity hazard
- Fixed tools freeze after chaning tools while being in winch
- Fixed tools freeze after using quickthrow
- Fixed box visibility on tools in some cases
- Improved saw, torch and rope upgrades
- Fixed some issues on ships
- Fixed combo score getting out of box in sorting place
- Fix for shiptube, now after entering it the owned ship is selected
- Fixed flashlight
- Fixed input hints for quickthrow and winch
- Fixed some assets issues
- UI tweaks
- Added system which will unfreeze tools in case there is any situation left in which the tools can freeze
We are currently working on fixing:
- Crashes
- Issue with endless night
- Infinite loading screen
- We are planning to add:
- Option to hide HUD
- Option to disable night
- Option to change metric system to imperial And many more...
Remember that you can be a part of the upcoming CO-OP Playtest, registration is now open! 👇
Thank you once again,
SGS2 Team
Changed files in this update