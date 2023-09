Share · View all patches · Build 12086895 · Last edited 1 September 2023 – 08:59:17 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

We're beyond happy to see your comments and feedback on the game !

Our dev team has worked all night long (oops!) to fix your first feedbacks!

Chinese localization has been updated

Files has been re-organized to host Companion & Main Game on the paid version, so you can choose your role when you have purchased the game and you launch the game.

Some bug fixes

Enjoy !