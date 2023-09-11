Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - 1.12.03 - Patch Notes

We're releasing a new update for Gladius. As per usual, please let us know what you think of the list of changes. Your feedback is essential to keep improving the game.
The team is currently hard at work. We'll have news about new content soon.
Changes since 1.12.02
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Anti-Aliasing for AMD graphics cards.
- Fixed negative ore not affecting population growth for Necrons.
- Fixed negative biomass not affecting population growth for Tyranids.
- Fixed Bulwark of the Emperor working on enemy units.
Changed files in this update