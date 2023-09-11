 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War update for 11 September 2023

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - 1.12.03 - Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12086833 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're releasing a new update for Gladius. As per usual, please let us know what you think of the list of changes. Your feedback is essential to keep improving the game.

The team is currently hard at work. We'll have news about new content soon.

Changes since 1.12.02

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed Anti-Aliasing for AMD graphics cards.
  • Fixed negative ore not affecting population growth for Necrons.
  • Fixed negative biomass not affecting population growth for Tyranids.
  • Fixed Bulwark of the Emperor working on enemy units.

Changed files in this update

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War - Windows Depot 489631
  • Loading history…
Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War - Linux Depot 489632
  • Loading history…
Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War - Shared Depot 489633
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link