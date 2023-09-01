The Last Veggies Update 0.7.8.2

Hi Players! ːsteamhappyː

I hope you all had a great couple of weeks and enjoyed the gamescom live or on twitch. As I have mentioned before this weeks update will not bring any new features to the game but it will fix some bugs and prepare the game for what is coming. I have been working on a couple of issues the last week and I have managed to fix almost all of them. I have been working on the performance of the game as there have been some issues since the last update. Furthermore this update will bring small visual improvements regarding the effects and the combat in the game. I have tried to make combat more fun by implementing some new effects and improving some that were already there. Besides that I have started to change some parts of the UI but it is not quite done yet which will lead to the information that I am going to share right now.

Making a game is difficult and especially when you are working on it alone. I have not always achieved the best results in terms of usabilty in my game and so I have learned more about that topic and the game will have a complete overhaul in terms of usabilty. In the next weeks I will focus on changing the UI and the players interaction with it, especially with the gamepad. This will hopefully lead to a much better experience when playing the game and it will also improve the look and feel of it as well. So after the next Update the game might look a but different.

Check the list below for a more detailed information about this weeks update!

I hope you like the changes I made and I wish you all a great weekend!

Orange Sloth Games

Fixes:

Brobot:

fixed the issue that brobot is not dissapearing after its duration

Tractor:

fixed the issue that players were still able to shoot when sitting in the tractor

fixed the issue that the tractor is not being hit by enemy bullets

Enemies:

fixed an issue with one of the enemy spawners that was not dissapearing even after the enemy has been spawned

fixed a soundbug with the shockwave on the ground

Events:

fixed an issue with the meteor explosions not being shown properly

Turret:

fixed an issue with the light of the bullet not being behind the bullet

UI:

fixed an issue with the event button in the map selection

Veggies:

fixed an issue where it was not possible to harvest veggies after growing them

Changes:

Combat:

all enemy bodies nopw fly around after death

changed the graphics for blood

changed all bullet graphics

changed all effects (explosions, hits, special abilities, etc)

Enemies:

Alpha Predator now has the ability to run faster for a short time

UI:

prepared the game for the next update

already changed some graphics for buttons, panel, sliders and so on

buttons now have an animation

Performance:

changed the compression format of images so that it will take less ram and gpu

changed the way the game starts and loads

Work in Progress:

Gamemode3:

still working on it but I have set other priorities

Usability:

UI will be changed and Input with the gamepad will be changed as well

Gamefeel

Graphics will be changed

Performance: