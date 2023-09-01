 Skip to content

Bug Blazer Playtest update for 1 September 2023

v1.0.6 Beefed

Build 12085631

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • On weapons and trap info, when clicking the same info button will hide the window popup
  • Translations update

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2097241 Depot 2097241
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2097242 Depot 2097242
