Read changelog

Visual changes:

The message about closing when a window is broken is no longer duplicated if your restaurant was already closed at that time

Fixed plate positions for tables with sofas

Completed tasks in the tutorial no longer "hang" in the list

Employees and visitors open doors instead of walking through them

Fixed reset of waiter animation when additional visitors came to his table

Added indicator of illegal actions

Bugs:

Fixed audio action events that could play extra sound

Fixed a bug where it was possible to set an empty name to a restaurant

Fixed a bug when employees did not come to work if the save was at 7 am game time

Fixed early delivery spawn bug in training mode

Fixed money loss bug when selling shelves with additional items

Change in mechanics:

Zero balance of the restaurant at the beginning of the working day no longer affects the defeat status of the restaurant

The player no longer receives a loss if there was an amount on his deposit that covered the negative balance

Bot bet range reduced

Now your offer cannot be less than the competitor's bid

Added "Crime and Punishment" mechanics

People react if you hit them with a brick

Added a mini dice game with a prisoner

Added the mechanics of stealing products and goods

The opponent's restaurant work zone is forbidden to the player. Long stay in it will lead to the call of the police.

Other:

Added new location police station

The window repair sound no longer plays if you don't have enough money

Walking and running sounds no longer play when interacting with objects

Changes in the Customization section for the goods store

Added new decor items for the Miscellaneous section