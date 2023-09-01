Espresso Tycoon - Update 7 - Cafe on the Moon and 20% discount!

Dear Coffee Lovers,

We have some great news for you! 🥳

Let's start with...

Espresso Tycoon is now ON SALE with a 20% DISCOUNT! 🔥

⏰ Hurry! It's a limited-time offer!

🔴 Ends: Sunday, September 3, 19:00 (CEST)

What's next?

We have the next update ready! Thanks to you who joined our playtests!

Your commitment is amazing ːsteamhappyː

But before we explain what's actually in this update, here's a brief instruction.

Sometimes you can have a problem with launching the game (or some parts of it) after the update. This issue could be related to Steam and not the game itself. If you encounter a problem like that, please check your local files here:





Sometimes Steam can have issues with updates, and this is a simple solution. :)

We added the new location to the Sandbox mode - Cafe on the Moon!



You can find it here:



This is a brand-new map that includes all the features available in other locations. Alongside the entire café environment and appearance, we needed to adjust several features to suit the conditions on the moon. For instance, ordering supplies ːsteamhappyː

You'll probably be asking - why isn't there a new mission in the Cafe on the Moon, why is it only in Sandbox mode?

No worries, we are also working on making it in Campaign mode - it will appear in one of the next updates ːsteamhappyː

Many, many thanks to those who helped us test this update!

Remember to change your version of the game for yourself on Steam:



It would be good to restart Steam, too - to be sure you have the newest version of the game ːsteamhappyː

We wouldn't be here without you!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1543280/Espresso_Tycoon/

We're working on the next update, too! Stay tuned!

And tell us...

**How will you name your café in space?

**

P.S. Don't forget to join our Discord channel ːsteamhappyː

