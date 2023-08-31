Update v0.32 - Giant Enemy Crabs

Howdy all here with another update,

This time the main updates are Crabhammers animations, a few other smaller bits, and a ton of polish & bug fixes. Crabhammers Super move has been completely changed and their Hyper move tweaked to be more enjoyable to use. See the patch notes below for more information.

Just Princess left for the base character animations! My sfx guy will be doing all the character VA work soon and there's much more to come over the next few months as well. Feel motivated to keep going and excited to get phase 1 of Early Access wrapped up pretty soon at last.

ZONERS v0.32 Patch Notes

ADDITIONS

Crabhammers Move, Dash, Melee, Projectile, Super, Hyper, Hit, Stunned, Wallstun, Electric, Daze & Recover animations added

Princess' Melee animations added

Piro's Daze Animation added

FIXES & CHANGES

GAMEPLAY

Urnest attempted to fix bug where game would hang in an infinite fx loop if Super has a ball and connects with player on last hit of melee

Rhapsody Hyper Speaker time before automatically firing changed from 90 frames to 120 frames (2 seconds)

Crabhammers Projectile Bumper now destroys normal projectiles that touch it and gets destroyed by special projectiles

Crabhammers Super changed to "Claws for Thought". This Super summons one of the Crab Mechs claws at your Y position where it'll try to follow the opponents Y position for 180 frames (3s) before firing a laser across the whole horizontal width of the arena. If this laser connects with ANY player or ball (piercing), it will hit them in that direction. A powerful pressure tool with the danger that it can also hit the user!

Crabhammers AI reduced amount tries to use Super move

Crabhammers Hyper Mech flipper connections optimised

Crabhammers Hyper Mech claw flipper angles adjusted so that the closer to the tip of the claw the sharper (more up and down) the return angle, where as before it was the same angle regardless

Crabhammers Hyper Mech middle spring save changed to claw defend. Pressing any of the face buttons during the hyper will cause the claws to temporarily guard the middle. If the ball makes contact with the claws during this time the ball will be pushed away at a perpendicular angle by the claws shoving it

Crabhammers Hyper move gravity properly reset after zone break

Princess' Melee tweaked to behave more similarly to the other characters, removing multiple bugs and strange play behaviour

Fixed crash when ball makes contact with the shot barrier after a zonebreak

When playing with Zone Breaks turned off, hitting the final shield slows the ball down and reduces its level down

Fixed bug where you could trigger Hyper moves in the middle of a Super in some instances and cause issues such as no longer being able to use the Super. Might be mostly exclusive to keyboard users

Made possibility for AI aim error a little broader and more consistent

Attempted to fix aiming issue with AI where it could change aim when it wasn't supposed to be able to during active part of melees or parrys

Attempted to fix bug when playing against AI where after you score a zone break sometimes the AI would try to hit the ball and it would get stuck in its holding pattern

Attempted to fix sporadic bug where sometimes when starting a match nothing would happen and players would be stuck in limbo

MISC