MotorCubs RC update for 31 August 2023

Windows Build 553 - Lap Count Consistent and More Vehicle Dust

Build 12082274

  • All levels now have consistent max Lap Count for the game tracker and podium result tracker.
  • Increased number of laps for most levels now that page result debugging is complete.
  • Increased emission rate and max particle count for Vehicle Dust.

