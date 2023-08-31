- All levels now have consistent max Lap Count for the game tracker and podium result tracker.
- Increased number of laps for most levels now that page result debugging is complete.
- Increased emission rate and max particle count for Vehicle Dust.
MotorCubs RC update for 31 August 2023
Windows Build 553 - Lap Count Consistent and More Vehicle Dust
Patchnotes via Steam Community
