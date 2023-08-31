 Skip to content

Battlepopes update for 31 August 2023

BATTLEPOPES - v0.6 - LORE EDITION - GIVEAWAY TOURNAMENT

31 August 2023

JOIN THE DISCORD TO SIGN UP FOR THIS WEEKEND'S TOURNAMENT!

BATTLEPOPES v0.6.151.lore is LIVE

Patchnotes:

UPDATES:

  • (update) fix center map art again
  • (update) slightly zoom out gameplay camera
  • (update) match stats
  • (update) new sounds for neutral deaths
  • (update) new sounds for dragon proximity
  • (update) new sounds for basement area
  • (update) adjust sound levels overall
  • (update) BATTLEPOPES first skin is now available for Benedict IX
  • (update) admins now GOLD text in global chat
  • (update) stats panel now shows player names and dates
  • (update) add sound when a player joins your lobby
  • (update) Add LORE tab
  • (update) add graphical indicator to Leo X passive
  • (update) cleanup mouse aim graphics

BUGFIXES:

  • (bug) fix many bugs in stats panel
  • (bug) fix issues with JOIN menu on strange resolutions
  • (bug) fix a bug with Leo X ultimate not always spawning above the target
  • (bug) fix a bug in Stephen's E that made it MASSIVE.
  • (bug) fix a bug where entities could be easily killed in the first frame they existed
  • (bug) fix bugs that resulted from re-using the level prefab for multiple games

NERFS:

  • (nerf) Pontius Wine base Dmg 100 -> 60
  • (nerf) slight nerf to Stephen's max life steal, now 4% Stephen maxHP. Normal life steal amount still 4% opponent's HP.

BUFFS:

  • (buff) Templar fireball speed 40 -> 50
  • (buff) Buff Leo X Ult base 55dmg -> 60dmg
  • (buff) Buff Leo X passive base 15dmg -> 18dmg
  • (buff) Leo X E now does AOE dmg to the area it teleports from, in addition to the area it teleports to

