BATTLEPOPES - v0.6 - LORE EDITION - GIVEAWAY TOURNAMENT

BATTLEPOPES v0.6.151.lore is LIVE
Patchnotes:
UPDATES:
- (update) fix center map art again
- (update) slightly zoom out gameplay camera
- (update) match stats
- (update) new sounds for neutral deaths
- (update) new sounds for dragon proximity
- (update) new sounds for basement area
- (update) adjust sound levels overall
- (update) BATTLEPOPES first skin is now available for Benedict IX
- (update) admins now GOLD text in global chat
- (update) stats panel now shows player names and dates
- (update) add sound when a player joins your lobby
- (update) Add LORE tab
- (update) add graphical indicator to Leo X passive
- (update) cleanup mouse aim graphics
BUGFIXES:
- (bug) fix many bugs in stats panel
- (bug) fix issues with JOIN menu on strange resolutions
- (bug) fix a bug with Leo X ultimate not always spawning above the target
- (bug) fix a bug in Stephen's E that made it MASSIVE.
- (bug) fix a bug where entities could be easily killed in the first frame they existed
- (bug) fix bugs that resulted from re-using the level prefab for multiple games
NERFS:
- (nerf) Pontius Wine base Dmg 100 -> 60
- (nerf) slight nerf to Stephen's max life steal, now 4% Stephen maxHP. Normal life steal amount still 4% opponent's HP.
BUFFS:
- (buff) Templar fireball speed 40 -> 50
- (buff) Buff Leo X Ult base 55dmg -> 60dmg
- (buff) Buff Leo X passive base 15dmg -> 18dmg
- (buff) Leo X E now does AOE dmg to the area it teleports from, in addition to the area it teleports to
