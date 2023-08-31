- Added stats panel on the pause menu in game
- Made player's health show on the top layer so that it is no longer blocked
- The health is now shown with "k","m","b" once it exceeds 1000. (1.5k, 2.6m etc)
- Swords performance optimization
- Swords audio optimization
- Fixed the bug that swords in cooldown still dealt damage when player hits enemy
- Fixed the error of blue bow mesh display
- Added fixed camera option in the settings
- Fixed the wrong description for level 4 blue sword，Sword Speed+5 -> Sword Speed+0.5 （doesn't affect the actual speed increase, just fixing display error）
- Fixed some other bugs
箭箭剑 Arrow a Row update for 31 August 2023
Optimization and minor update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
