箭箭剑 Arrow a Row update for 31 August 2023

Optimization and minor update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added stats panel on the pause menu in game
  • Made player's health show on the top layer so that it is no longer blocked
  • The health is now shown with "k","m","b" once it exceeds 1000. (1.5k, 2.6m etc)
  • Swords performance optimization
  • Swords audio optimization
  • Fixed the bug that swords in cooldown still dealt damage when player hits enemy
  • Fixed the error of blue bow mesh display
  • Added fixed camera option in the settings
  • Fixed the wrong description for level 4 blue sword，Sword Speed+5 -> Sword Speed+0.5 （doesn't affect the actual speed increase, just fixing display error）
  • Fixed some other bugs

