Battle & Runic Update is Now Live!

Greetings Vikings,

We're elated to finally share the Battle update we've been tirelessly working on with you. With this new rollout, the game undergoes significant transformations, introducing dozens of fresh features.

Battle System



Battles are no longer determined by a single choice. Now, depending on the number and type of soldiers you have, you can devise a myriad of strategies, offering a renewed gameplay mechanism.

For a more comprehensive breakdown, refer to our previous blog post.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1981570/view/3674421166725375737

Heroes



As your village flourishes and gains fame, it will begin to pique the interest of heroes. These valiant figures will lead your troops into battle, providing various bonuses along the way. But remember, no hero serves without compensation. They will have weekly demands in the form of silver and various resources. It is imperative to meet their needs consistently, ensuring the continued loyalty and happiness of these champions.

Runics



Runics introduce a system that grants your village temporary or permanent abilities and benefits alongside the Tree of Life. However, accessing the Runics requires reaching specific milestones. Once these milestones are attained, you can unlock these features using Tree of Life points and gold.

Gold

Gold makes its grand debut in the game as a new currency. Earn gold through certain objectives and victorious battles. The amassed gold can be invested in upgrading your heroes and can be put to good use in the new Runic system.

Other Changes:

New Map: Introducing "Alone Island".

Camera Speed: Default camera speed has been increased by 1.5x. (This can be adjusted in settings.)

Climbing Issue: Fixed the problem where characters were climbing on top of buildings.

Edge Scroll Setting: Added an option to enable/disable edge scrolling.

Game Speed: Maximum game speed has been increased. (From x10 to x12.)

Save Issue: Resolved a crash issue originating from saved games.

Bug Fixes & Improvements: Numerous minor bugs have been addressed and improvements have been implemented.

In every battle, behind every strategy, and through every milestone, remember that the spirit of a true Viking never wavers. Embrace these updates and let the sagas of your victories echo through the ages!

Until next time, may your axes stay sharp and your shields stay strong.



We advise to use a new save to avoid potential incompatibility If you want to go over the old save, you can download the LOTV 0.8.1v version from the beta.