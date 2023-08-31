King of the Hill Season 16

PATCH 1.7.5

In this update, we adjusted the balance in PvE and Director's Cut (it's harder now) and also made some important balance changes for multiplayer modes.

• Changes to Single Player Modes •

d'Spot is now much stronger in Director's Cut mode: he hits harder in his second phase and also has a 50% chance to ignore debuffs. You won't be able to keep him constantly stunned anymore

in mode: he hits harder in his second phase and also has a 50% chance to ignore debuffs. You won't be able to keep him constantly stunned anymore Many enemies have had their magic resistance increased: it'll be harder to overwhelm whole groups with AoE damage now!

• Mutation and Class Balance •

Thunder Lance proc chance has been reduced: 10% ➔ 5%

proc chance has been reduced: 10% ➔ 5% Multiplayer damage applied with each ricochet of Rubber Bullets has been increased: 0.3 ➔ 0.5

has been increased: 0.3 ➔ 0.5 Chance for a unit to damage itself when using Curse of Might has been increased: 5% ➔ 10%

has been increased: 5% ➔ 10% The amount of food eaten by your humans affected by Curse of Gluttony has been increased: 130% ➔ 150%

has been increased: 130% ➔ 150% Critical Strike proc chance for Shooters has been reduced: 10% ➔ 5%

proc chance for Shooters has been reduced: 10% ➔ 5% Hail Satan! damage increased: 330 ➔ 430

damage increased: 330 ➔ 430 Armor Bonus from the mutation tree now spreads to summoned creatures

from the mutation tree now spreads to summoned creatures The amount of armor from the mutation tree bonus and its cost have been changed on the last two levels: [10, 30, 60, 100] ➔ [10, 30, 50, 70], costs [20, 50, 80, 100] ➔ [20, 50, 60, 80]

Mages have had their health increased at level 1: 80 ➔ 100

King of the Hill Season 15 Results

WINNERS:

[table]

[tr]

[th]1.🥇AwesomeFool[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]2.🥈Tachyon[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]3.🥉Dayemon[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Congrats! Your victory medal has been added to your name on the leaderboard.

Season 16 starts right now and ends September 21st at 16:00 UTC.



