Farlight 84 update for 31 August 2023

Farlight 84 V14.4.1.6 Hotfix Announcement

Hey Survivors!
Farlight 84 is scheduled for an awesome tune-up on [UTC 2023/08/31]. There will be no downtime, and the update will not affect your gaming in any way.

[What's New]
This update will include the following improvements and fixes:
▌Tournaments
◇ Added the Philippines region and corresponding Tournaments events.
◇ Reset the region affiliation for all Tournaments Clans. Clan Captains need to reselect their region to continue participating in Tournaments.
▌UI
◇ Optimized the style of recommended loots in the in-game looting list.
▌Other
◇ Fixed the distant building loading issues.
◇ Fixed the battle results display error in the Deathmatch tally page.
◇ Fixed some known bugs.

Farlight 84 Team

