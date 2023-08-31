Farlight 84 V14.4.1.6 Hotfix Announcement

Hey Survivors!

Farlight 84 is scheduled for an awesome tune-up on [UTC 2023/08/31]. There will be no downtime, and the update will not affect your gaming in any way.

[What's New]

This update will include the following improvements and fixes:

▌Tournaments

◇ Added the Philippines region and corresponding Tournaments events.

◇ Reset the region affiliation for all Tournaments Clans. Clan Captains need to reselect their region to continue participating in Tournaments.

▌UI

◇ Optimized the style of recommended loots in the in-game looting list.

▌Other

◇ Fixed the distant building loading issues.

◇ Fixed the battle results display error in the Deathmatch tally page.

◇ Fixed some known bugs.

Farlight 84 Team