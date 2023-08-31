[Update] Ver. 1.3.2.6

Hello everyone!
We have updated to Ver. 1.3.2.6!
--- Bug Fixes ---
[Play Execution Issues]
-
Fixed a bug that only one state change was recovered at a time when the recovery conditions for multiple state changes were met at once.
-
Fixed a bug that caused a white frame to appear around the player when a 2D stamp (billboard) with lighting set to OFF was assigned as the player's graphic.
-
Fixed a bug that during game play, if the cursor was moved out of the window while holding down the right or middle mouse button, the pressed state would not be released.
[Battles]
-
Fixed a bug that caused an ally's battle KO state effect to appear twice during battle.
-
Fixed a bug that caused the result screen to be very slow when the attribute of a class was set to "None".
-
Fixed a bug that occasionally caused particles created with Effekseer to be skipped without being displayed when used in battle or in the "Display Effects" panel.
-
Fixed a bug in which attack ranges were not applied correctly in center-click test plays or exported public works.
[Others]
-
Fixed a bug that caused particles and model textures to blink on and off in CPU built-in graphics environments on Intel 10th generation Core or later, which was caused by operational improvements in Ver. 1.3.2.
We will continue our efforts to improve "RPG Developer Bakin".
Changed files in this update