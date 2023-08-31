[UPDATE] v0.33 Out Now!

Hey all!

We're finally finishing the Professor's story by adding her Heart 4 and Heart 5 events, as well as 2 new hangouts with her! It's been a long time since we've returned to her story, so we were excited to make her our 3rd character to have their storylines complete.

We also finally added a long requested customization feature, where you can adjust your name, appearance and voice! You can find this feature by clicking on the CUSTOMIZE button in your apartment.

Aria Mecha Invite delayed again to v0.34!

We've unfortunately had to delay Aria's Mecha invite again to v0.34 due to the large scope of Professor Belmont's story and scenes. We're very sorry to Aria fans waiting for this invite, we really didn't want to delay her scene again, but we may have gotten a little ambitious with Professor Belmont's scenes - which we hope you can still enjoy too! Completing this scene will become a priority for us in v0.34.

If you have any issues, find any bugs or just want to chat - you can contact us on our Discord channel! We're usually around if we're awake :D

You can read about what changes you can expect in this new build below:

CHANGELOG

BUILD v0.33 HIGHLIGHTS

♥ Professor Belmont Heart 4 & 5 Events!

We finish Professor Belmont’s story with her Heart 4 and 5 Events (with h-scenes!). You’ll get a call from Shujin University roughly a week after Professor Belmont’s Heart 3 event letting you know that classes have resumed.

♥ 2x New Professor Belmont Hangouts!

Two new Professor Belmont hangouts have been added! They’re available after completing her Heart 4 event.

STORY UPDATES

Added: Professor Belmont Heart 4 & 5 Events.

Added: 2x Professor Belmont Hangouts.

QUICKIE HOTEL MANAGER UPDATES

Added: Shibari Room.

GENERAL