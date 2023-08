The track roster for A Car That Turns increases by one more track!

Happogahara has been released. The home course of the Todo School finds a place next to Akina, Usui, Myogi, and Iro Hazaka. Tight hairpins and ice rink corners will put your skills to the test.

Wait- have you even beaten Akina yet? You probably haven't even made it to the end without crashing huh? sigh