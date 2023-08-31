 Skip to content

Anonymous Hacker Simulator: Prologue update for 31 August 2023

Anonymous Hacker Simulator Prologue Update #1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The update addresses several bugs:

  • Fixed a bug where players could become stuck after Edward Oliver gig.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed players to go out of bounds within the bank
  • Fixed a bug with v-sync.
  • Added an FPS limiter.
  • Fixed a bug that enabled players to send Elan Mask's photo multiple times.
  • Music volume now decreases when dialogue is active.

In the upcoming update, we will introduce the capability to use scripts/shortcuts, eliminating the need to type lengthy commands, the auto-fill feature will be reworked to be press Tab once to auto-fill the next segment or Hold tab to auto-fill entire command.

In the full game, we'll minimize the hand-holding while still providing direction to ensure players don't become lost.

[spoiler] Did anyone manage to get James fired from Austin University? there's actually a news article about this. [/spoiler]

