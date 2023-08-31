Anonymous Hacker Simulator Prologue Update #1

The update addresses several bugs:

Fixed a bug where players could become stuck after Edward Oliver gig.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to go out of bounds within the bank

Fixed a bug with v-sync.

Added an FPS limiter.

Fixed a bug that enabled players to send Elan Mask's photo multiple times.

Music volume now decreases when dialogue is active.

In the upcoming update, we will introduce the capability to use scripts/shortcuts, eliminating the need to type lengthy commands, the auto-fill feature will be reworked to be press Tab once to auto-fill the next segment or Hold tab to auto-fill entire command.

In the full game, we'll minimize the hand-holding while still providing direction to ensure players don't become lost.

[spoiler] Did anyone manage to get James fired from Austin University? there's actually a news article about this. [/spoiler]