Anonymous Hacker Simulator Prologue Update #1

The update addresses several bugs:
- Fixed a bug where players could become stuck after Edward Oliver gig.
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to go out of bounds within the bank
- Fixed a bug with v-sync.
- Added an FPS limiter.
- Fixed a bug that enabled players to send Elan Mask's photo multiple times.
- Music volume now decreases when dialogue is active.
In the upcoming update, we will introduce the capability to use scripts/shortcuts, eliminating the need to type lengthy commands, the auto-fill feature will be reworked to be press Tab once to auto-fill the next segment or Hold tab to auto-fill entire command.
In the full game, we'll minimize the hand-holding while still providing direction to ensure players don't become lost.
[spoiler] Did anyone manage to get James fired from Austin University? there's actually a news article about this. [/spoiler]
Changed files in this update