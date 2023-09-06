Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition - Update 93001



Come dive into another update for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition! This is a large one with balance changes, bug fixes, and more, PLUS new campaigns are coming to Return of Rome – Ascent of Egypt and The First Punic War! There’s also a fun Return of Rome Event with some awesome challenges and cool rewards – so strap on your sandals and find your shield – everything is all about Rome! Are you ready?

While there are plenty of notable fixes and features to look forward to in today’s build, here’s some of the big highlights coming with this month’s update:

New Campaigns in Return of Rome: Ascent of Egypt The First Punic War

Return of Rome Event!

Bug fixes based on your feedback!

Be sure to dig down into the post below to get all of the smaller details before hopping in-game and checking them out firsthand.

This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!

💬 DISCUSS: Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Forum

🗣 JOIN: The Age of Empires Official Discord

Thanks again to our amazing community members, all of whom have helped to make Age of Empires what it is today!

—The Age of Empires Team

---```

### **BUILD SPOTLIGHT** > #### _Return of Rome_ Event

🤍September 6th – September 20th🤍