Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition - Update 93001

Come dive into another update for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition! This is a large one with balance changes, bug fixes, and more, PLUS new campaigns are coming to Return of Rome – Ascent of Egypt and The First Punic War! There’s also a fun Return of Rome Event with some awesome challenges and cool rewards – so strap on your sandals and find your shield – everything is all about Rome! Are you ready?
While there are plenty of notable fixes and features to look forward to in today’s build, here’s some of the big highlights coming with this month’s update:
New Campaigns in Return of Rome:
- Ascent of Egypt
- The First Punic War
Return of Rome Event!
Bug fixes based on your feedback!
Be sure to dig down into the post below to get all of the smaller details before hopping in-game and checking them out firsthand.
This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!
Thanks again to our amazing community members, all of whom have helped to make Age of Empires what it is today!
—The Age of Empires Team
◆ UPDATE 93001◆
### **BUILD SPOTLIGHT**
#### _Return of Rome_ Event
🤍September 6th – September 20th🤍
This month, _Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition_ is celebrating the latest DLC – _Return of Rome_ – with an all-new event! Join us as we soldier back to ancient Rome and unlock golden centurion statues, testudo formations, and more! So grab your helmets, strap on those sandals, and don your shiny armor – it’s time for the _Return of Rome_!
And for a touch of nostalgia, we’ve brought back some famous units and effects you might have missed from _Age of Empires: Definitive Edition_!
### New Rewards!
**TODAY through September 20th**, complete the in-game tasks within the time limit to unlock exclusive rewards!
![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//35210618/8ce482bd0b8954f44dea5985e5a68e28300fde9a.png)
##### Event F.A.Q.
🢂 Q: Do I have to complete the challenges on consecutive days?
While challenges don’t have to be completed on **consecutive** days, **only one challenge can be completed per day**.
This means that you will need to play at least five different days to complete all of the challenges.
🢂 Q: When is the last day I can complete the daily challenges?
The _Return of Rome_ Event concludes September 20th.
🢂 Q: What do I do if I accidentally unsubscribe from a special mod?
No problem! All you need to do is click your **Profile Icon** on the main menu, select **Event Mods** (under Collection), and then check the unlocked event mod you want to enable!
🢂 Q: How do I change my profile icon?
You can update your profile icon in your profile:
* On the main menu, click the **Profile Icon** next to your name.
* You should now be in the **Profile Icons** tab under **Collections**.
* Select your favorite icon, then click the **Select Icon** button to lock in your choice.
* You’re done!
🢂 Q: How do I download and enable mods?
For information about how to subscribe to and prioritize your mods, visit [this article.](https://support.ageofempires.com/hc/en-us/articles/360047762971)
