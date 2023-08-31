Changes:
- Added the ability to manually select priorities in buildings. The bees now carry resources according to these priorities. (Thanks to ThePinkPolarbear77, E.B. and Old)
- Added progress to achieve Doom. Now 1000 hornets need to be destroyed not in one game, but as a whole. (Thanks TacoCat)
- Added frame limiting setting (Thanks to My Dude, I Am Here)
- Weapon sound is reduced by 30% when firing in first person
- Fixed errors in the name of achievements. (Thanks to the egg and chingmire)
