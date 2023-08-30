- Jasmine's dialogue menu has been reorganized so that it no longer takes up so much space on the screen.
- Exiting out of a dialogue submenu (i.e. picking "Never mind.") no longer makes time pass.
- If you get eaten by Jasmine while feeding her, she will now gulp down any food that remains.
- Predators should no longer snore while talking to you.
- You can now cancel your feeding agreement with Jasmine.
- You can now only order up to 20 items of food when feeding Jasmine.
- Jasmine's Belly Slut is now slightly less likely to get eaten in their sleep.
- If you don't have a feeding agreement with Jasmine, she will sometimes approach you between 5 PM and 8 PM to make a bet with you to sate her hunger before 9 PM.
It's a Gluttonous Life update for 30 August 2023
Update Notes for Version a0.33.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
