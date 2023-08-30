 Skip to content

Town of Salem 2 update for 30 August 2023

Patch R.1.0.27 - 8/30/2023

Last edited by Wendy

Improvements
• Default quality setting of users will be set to 3. Please adjust quality settings to suit your preference.
• On Quality Level 0, we now show your role's main rolecard page instead of the blank role card or your role silhouette.
• Added a banner to the home screen to display your account name and Town Point total.
• Users who are suspended or banned while in game will now get a better popup explaining that they were banned or suspended.

Localization
• Fixed some issues with localized Steam achievements.

