 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mousey update for 30 August 2023

2.3 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12071690 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GUI
-Added proper menu movement to the settings menu

Features / new things
-Improved detection for sharp points to land on (scanning the direction Mousey is facing -> scanning points based on input direction)
-Complete lighting overhaul for bedroom
-Added line of sight for bug enemies

Bug fixes
-Fixed bats randomly entering the bedroom
-Fixed the wrong collider on chopped bananas
-Fixed super fast Mousey rotation bug in wardrobe
-Fixed more baked lighting errors

Misc.
-Removed controller rumble (for now, will be added back once issues with it are resolved)
-Decreased the time that "skip intro" is shown (2s -> 1s)
-Mousey now looks at the other characters in level select

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2536121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link