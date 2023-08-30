2.3 Patch Notes

GUI

-Added proper menu movement to the settings menu

Features / new things

-Improved detection for sharp points to land on (scanning the direction Mousey is facing -> scanning points based on input direction)

-Complete lighting overhaul for bedroom

-Added line of sight for bug enemies

Bug fixes

-Fixed bats randomly entering the bedroom

-Fixed the wrong collider on chopped bananas

-Fixed super fast Mousey rotation bug in wardrobe

-Fixed more baked lighting errors

Misc.

-Removed controller rumble (for now, will be added back once issues with it are resolved)

-Decreased the time that "skip intro" is shown (2s -> 1s)

-Mousey now looks at the other characters in level select