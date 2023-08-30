2.3 Patch Notes

GUI
-Added proper menu movement to the settings menu
Features / new things
-Improved detection for sharp points to land on (scanning the direction Mousey is facing -> scanning points based on input direction)
-Complete lighting overhaul for bedroom
-Added line of sight for bug enemies
Bug fixes
-Fixed bats randomly entering the bedroom
-Fixed the wrong collider on chopped bananas
-Fixed super fast Mousey rotation bug in wardrobe
-Fixed more baked lighting errors
Misc.
-Removed controller rumble (for now, will be added back once issues with it are resolved)
-Decreased the time that "skip intro" is shown (2s -> 1s)
-Mousey now looks at the other characters in level select
