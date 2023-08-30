- Fixed crash on Steam Deck when loading minigames.
- Fixed incorrect controller button icons on Steam Deck.
- Fixed a crash with the rocket skewer item in some situations.
- Minor UI changes to the loading screen.
Pummel Party update for 30 August 2023
Patch 1.13.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
