Pummel Party update for 30 August 2023

Patch 1.13.1

Patchnotes
  • Fixed crash on Steam Deck when loading minigames.
  • Fixed incorrect controller button icons on Steam Deck.
  • Fixed a crash with the rocket skewer item in some situations.
  • Minor UI changes to the loading screen.

