- The clan system will be available very soon.
- Weapon and soldier camouflages have been added.
- Direct production deliveries have been introduced.
- Improved synchronization among players.
- Optimization and bug fixes.
- Map optimizations.
- Battle interface optimization.
- A warning about server maintenance has been added.
War Gun update for 4 September 2023
5.04.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
