 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

War Gun update for 4 September 2023

5.04.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12066445 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The clan system will be available very soon.
  • Weapon and soldier camouflages have been added.
  • Direct production deliveries have been introduced.
  • Improved synchronization among players.
  • Optimization and bug fixes.
  • Map optimizations.
  • Battle interface optimization.
  • A warning about server maintenance has been added.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2430381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link