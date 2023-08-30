Update 0.7.22

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Time

This update will be carried out at 7:00 am on August 31, 2023, UTC time. At that time, the server will undergo update maintenance for about 60 minutes.

New unit

War Factory: A super giant mobile factory, good at manufacturing units and using overwhelming firepower to strike enemies.

Leaderboad

If a player has fewer than 3 auto-match games within 10 days, his ranking on the MMR leaderboard will be hidden.

If a player participates in less than 3 predictions within 10 days, his ranking on the Insight leaderboard will be hidden.

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue where the Ignition effect was not visible on some units.

Known issues

Due to the large size of the War Factory, its movement speed will drop significantly when blocked by buildings, we expect to fix this within 1-2 weeks.

Delay

The launch of the in-game store was delayed until the end of September in order to allow sufficient testing of store-related features.