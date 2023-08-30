 Skip to content

绝世好武功 The Matchless Kungfu update for 30 August 2023

v.0.8.15.0 patch notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

repair

  1. Fix the script error of the true method.
  2. Fix the problem that the multi-stage strike point of the Sword of Defeat is wrong.
  3. Fix the problem that the script passed parameters incorrectly and reported an error.
  4. Fix the problem that the animation may be played repeatedly when the NPC faints.
  5. Fix the problem of repeated playback of cg animations when entering the game. (It will be played again after the update, and then it will be normal).

Optimization and addition

  1. Remove the scorching buff from Eagle Chasing Terrace.
  2. Optimize the adventure text

