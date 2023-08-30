v.0.8.15.0 patch notes

repair
- Fix the script error of the true method.
- Fix the problem that the multi-stage strike point of the Sword of Defeat is wrong.
- Fix the problem that the script passed parameters incorrectly and reported an error.
- Fix the problem that the animation may be played repeatedly when the NPC faints.
- Fix the problem of repeated playback of cg animations when entering the game. (It will be played again after the update, and then it will be normal).
Optimization and addition
- Remove the scorching buff from Eagle Chasing Terrace.
- Optimize the adventure text
Changed files in this update