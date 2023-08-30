v2.1.0 “Twilight” update now available!

Update of the Craft Table.

New elite monster species will appear.

New costumes for Holly are added.

Added new jobs “Ruler” and “Gambler”.

Added new game modes: “Promise of a long-ago day”, “Fashion Competition” and “Challenge Mode 1 Sprint“.

[v2.1.0.13-] Skill auto-use has been adjusted so that each skill can be used up to once per turn. This change is made for 2 purposes: to avoid infinite loops when combining some skills and abilities, and to adjust it’s balance.

The “Blessing of ~ God” capability has been revamped.

Each now has a new effect.

(Some of the existing abilities remain the same.)