 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

B100X - Auto Dungeon RPG update for 30 August 2023

v2.1.0 “Twilight” update now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 12065593 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


New features

  • Added new game modes: “Promise of a long-ago day”, “Fashion Competition” and “Challenge Mode 1 Sprint“.

  • Added new jobs “Ruler” and “Gambler”.

  • New costumes for Holly are added.

  • New elite monster species will appear.

  • Update of the Craft Table.

    • The crafting table refers to the table of result items using certain materials, such as a “Denatured scroll”.
    • The crafting table is updated regularly so that new items added from existing items can be crafted.
Improvements
  • Changed the edit UI on the search condition setting screen to the pre-v1.X checkbox style.
  • Implemented batch crafting of multiple items in the craft menu.
  • Changed the UI of the explanation dialog on some screens.
  • New lineups have been added to the existing craft menu.
Adjustment

  • [v2.1.0.13-] Skill auto-use has been adjusted so that each skill can be used up to once per turn.

    • This change is made for 2 purposes: to avoid infinite loops when combining some skills and abilities, and to adjust it’s balance.

  • The “Blessing of ~ God” capability has been revamped.

  • Each now has a new effect.

  • (Some of the existing abilities remain the same.)

  • “Unstoppable” has been changed to apply to more than just direct recovery by skills.

Fixes
  • The subscription price on the AppStore will be changed to the same price as other platforms.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the revival effect from being applied to the causative monster and enemy monsters.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the “Wearing Miasma” function from working properly.
  • Fixed an issue where the “must be able to mix” condition was added to the search condition used when using a search condition in synthesis mode.
  • Improved game stability.
  • Fixed some graphics.
  • Fixed some text.

Changed files in this update

B100X - Auto Dungeon RPG Content Depot 1258781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link