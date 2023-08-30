v2.1.0 “Twilight” update now available!

New features
-
Added new game modes: “Promise of a long-ago day”, “Fashion Competition” and “Challenge Mode 1 Sprint“.
-
Added new jobs “Ruler” and “Gambler”.
-
New costumes for Holly are added.
-
New elite monster species will appear.
-
Update of the Craft Table.
- The crafting table refers to the table of result items using certain materials, such as a “Denatured scroll”.
- The crafting table is updated regularly so that new items added from existing items can be crafted.
Improvements
- Changed the edit UI on the search condition setting screen to the pre-v1.X checkbox style.
- Implemented batch crafting of multiple items in the craft menu.
- Changed the UI of the explanation dialog on some screens.
- New lineups have been added to the existing craft menu.
Adjustment
-
[v2.1.0.13-] Skill auto-use has been adjusted so that each skill can be used up to once per turn.
- This change is made for 2 purposes: to avoid infinite loops when combining some skills and abilities, and to adjust it’s balance.
-
The “Blessing of ~ God” capability has been revamped.
-
Each now has a new effect.
-
(Some of the existing abilities remain the same.)
-
“Unstoppable” has been changed to apply to more than just direct recovery by skills.
Fixes
- The subscription price on the AppStore will be changed to the same price as other platforms.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the revival effect from being applied to the causative monster and enemy monsters.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the “Wearing Miasma” function from working properly.
- Fixed an issue where the “must be able to mix” condition was added to the search condition used when using a search condition in synthesis mode.
- Improved game stability.
- Fixed some graphics.
- Fixed some text.
Changed files in this update