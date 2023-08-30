 Skip to content

Bee Island update for 30 August 2023

Changes

Build 12064744

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • **Added statistics for resources, storages and turrets
  • Fixed a bug when bees got stuck on islands
  • Fixed a bug where the build menu would not open after firing in first person
  • Fixed bug with double research
  • School building model fixed**

