- Brain boss fight: New enemy tesla coil
- Brain boss fight: Updated the arena with new assets
- Brain boss fight: Tesla coil turrets spawned at 2 health thresholds with lightning effect
- Brain boss fight: Drone spawn attack level 1 drone count spawned from 6 -> 3
- Brain boss fight: Drone spawn attack level 2 drone count spawned from 10 -> 5
- Brain boss fight: Changed/fixed audio for the bullet spam attack
- Brain boss fight: Update boss intro text
- Improve effects when megacopter is lit on fire to be same as oil-dusa fight
- Bug fix: Beam effects were not drawing in some cases where beam was partially offscreen
Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 30 August 2023
Updates Notes for 2023/08/29
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update