Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 30 August 2023

Updates Notes for 2023/08/29

30 August 2023

  • Brain boss fight: New enemy tesla coil
  • Brain boss fight: Updated the arena with new assets
  • Brain boss fight: Tesla coil turrets spawned at 2 health thresholds with lightning effect
  • Brain boss fight: Drone spawn attack level 1 drone count spawned from 6 -> 3
  • Brain boss fight: Drone spawn attack level 2 drone count spawned from 10 -> 5
  • Brain boss fight: Changed/fixed audio for the bullet spam attack
  • Brain boss fight: Update boss intro text
  • Improve effects when megacopter is lit on fire to be same as oil-dusa fight
  • Bug fix: Beam effects were not drawing in some cases where beam was partially offscreen

