Patch - 1.3.1.2

How to opt into Experimental

To opt into experimental install "Cepheus Protocol Experimental" in your steam library.

It is no longer a beta opt in but an entirely new game granted when you purchase the base game.



Patch Notes

(Click Show details for a full breakdown of the changes)

New Damage over time graph system in for Weapon upgrades. We are still working for rolling it out for every window

New Wheel around Doctrines UI for most used gameplay options

ROE & Visual Options Window created

New Disembark UI added

Barracks build menu organized a bit more more finalization needed over the next 24 hours.

New Airstrike icons are in

News added to top left, log pending movement in the next 24 hours

New icons added for Civilian Administration Structure and UI

New Icons for building status effects

ROE simplified greatly and some options were shifted to "visual" tab

New Music Player UI

Music Player supports load/saving finally!

Dynamic Civilian Trading window reskinned

New Minimap Design/UI

Fixed some world objects that would reappear sometimes randomly

Fix for Chelsey disappearing from your save file if you save the game while she is in her 'death regen shell'. This won't fix saves that already are missing Chelsey, though

Fixed another Nav issue with the streets in Grids 5 and 7 by swapping out Landscape splines and replacing them with static mesh splines.

Seats now have a SeatDisplayName for vehicles

We are looking for feedback on the current new looks of the UI

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed





Letter from the Producer

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3718325557390407190

New Roadmap system

We now have a new system for our community to follow along on development. This website will break down all the major systems that are coming each patch. It will not include hotfixes/bug fixes. Sections inside TBD can be included randomly if we are ahead of schedule

https://www.notion.so/cepheusprotocol/Cepheus-Protocol-31f1b25ce00148d6844825f4a0c0bc08

