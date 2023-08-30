Patch - 1.3.1.2

How to opt into Experimental
To opt into experimental install "Cepheus Protocol Experimental" in your steam library.
It is no longer a beta opt in but an entirely new game granted when you purchase the base game.
Patch Notes
- New Damage over time graph system in for Weapon upgrades. We are still working for rolling it out for every window
- New Wheel around Doctrines UI for most used gameplay options
- ROE & Visual Options Window created
- New Disembark UI added
- Barracks build menu organized a bit more more finalization needed over the next 24 hours.
- New Airstrike icons are in
- News added to top left, log pending movement in the next 24 hours
- New icons added for Civilian Administration Structure and UI
- New Icons for building status effects
- ROE simplified greatly and some options were shifted to "visual" tab
- New Music Player UI
- Music Player supports load/saving finally!
- Dynamic Civilian Trading window reskinned
- New Minimap Design/UI
- Fixed some world objects that would reappear sometimes randomly
- Fix for Chelsey disappearing from your save file if you save the game while she is in her 'death regen shell'. This won't fix saves that already are missing Chelsey, though
- Fixed another Nav issue with the streets in Grids 5 and 7 by swapping out Landscape splines and replacing them with static mesh splines.
- Seats now have a SeatDisplayName for vehicles
- We are looking for feedback on the current new looks of the UI
Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed
General Development Updates
Letter from the Producer
https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3718325557390407190
New Roadmap system
We now have a new system for our community to follow along on development. This website will break down all the major systems that are coming each patch. It will not include hotfixes/bug fixes. Sections inside TBD can be included randomly if we are ahead of schedule
https://www.notion.so/cepheusprotocol/Cepheus-Protocol-31f1b25ce00148d6844825f4a0c0bc08
Ways to Support Development
Everything goes towards expanding the team and building a better game!
Consider Supporting us on Patreon
Merch Store
Cepheus Protocol Anthology
Experience the outbreak of the Pangu Virus from multiple perspectives across as the brave heroes of the Center for Epidemic Research and Control battle tirelessly to stop the spread of a cataclysmic alien virus that has mutated innocent people into monstrous creatures of unimaginable power
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707120/Cepheus_Protocol_Anthology_Season_1/
