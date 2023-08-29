 Skip to content

Kingdom Incremental update for 29 August 2023

v0.1.230829 Update Notes

Build 12061614 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features:
Added Recover burnt building unlockable system
Added Hold to click
Added a Select All button to the improve tab
Added a next Tier countdown indicator
Improvements:
Dragons now appear over the clouds
Updated the goal UI with a progress indicator
Changed goal text to be more clear
Trees and rocks are now removed on click even if you don't have inventory space
Removed the feedback notification
Decreased Goblin notification frequency
Lowered check opening requirement for achievements
Improve building list now gets sorted when selection changes
Lowered the number of upgrades required to unlock the next tier
Updated auto build's tutorial dialog
Bug Fixes:
Rebalanced time skips to outpace temple production eventually.
Fixed camera speeding up when time is multiplied
Disabled WASD when typing in UI
Fixed max hire only hiring 1000 workers
Fixed auto build destroying player-built buildings
Fixed bug where repeatedly opening the upgrade tab affects the number of upgrades required for the next tier to be unlocked

