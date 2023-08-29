v0.1.230829 Update Notes

New Features:

Added Recover burnt building unlockable system

Added Hold to click

Added a Select All button to the improve tab

Added a next Tier countdown indicator

Improvements:

Dragons now appear over the clouds

Updated the goal UI with a progress indicator

Changed goal text to be more clear

Trees and rocks are now removed on click even if you don't have inventory space

Removed the feedback notification

Decreased Goblin notification frequency

Lowered check opening requirement for achievements

Improve building list now gets sorted when selection changes

Lowered the number of upgrades required to unlock the next tier

Updated auto build's tutorial dialog

Bug Fixes:

Rebalanced time skips to outpace temple production eventually.

Fixed camera speeding up when time is multiplied

Disabled WASD when typing in UI

Fixed max hire only hiring 1000 workers

Fixed auto build destroying player-built buildings

Fixed bug where repeatedly opening the upgrade tab affects the number of upgrades required for the next tier to be unlocked