Organosphere V0.9.7.0
This update finally completes my goal to have the game work without dialogue trees, and fully voiced and lip-synced characters briefing you and giving you mission objectives. It's been a long time that I have wanted to do this, since I started this project back in 2010 so I am very excited its finally happened. The game still is, and always will be a very short little story of 1-2 hours gameplay, and up to 10-20 hours of exploration if you really want to see every detail the world has to offer. But I am happy with that, and would rather keep the game short so as to focus on making it as good as possible. For my first project, and for a free game - I am extremely proud to share this update with you all!
[As always, the update features the main core focus points, as well as a bunch of new features such as survival mode, a new introductory story cutscene and the usual bunch of polishes and improvements.]
- The main scientist character in the office is now fully voiced and lip-synced, with mission objectives now being given in a cinematic fashion without dialogue trees and also with player character voiced responses, making the game finally feel consistently rounded off in all its NPC interactions mission briefings.
- Removed all third party dialogue system plugins, improving performance and project consistency.
- New introduction cutscene/slideshow which can be watched from menu to allow more story context.
- New arcade survival mode. A total carnage mode with non stop attacks and endless ammo with no saving, scavenge to survive and try to last as long as possible. In Survival mode, ammo drones also reset every few minutes and you also start the game with the flamethrower chainsaw as an emergency backup weapon. You will however, need to finish the story campaign
- Mbawula [Barrel Fire]'s can now be lit using a lighter or matches, and will also trigger the camper achievement instead of only using campfires.
- Added more NPC interactions with the scientists in the secret lab.
- Added a few more NPC character's aboard the arcadia.
- Lighting fires now also gives XP points.
- Improved grenade launcher firing FX.
- Improved grenade launcher explosion audio.
- Removed unnecessary ammo drone tool tip from loading screen.
- Removed a few enemy speech audios that didn't sound as good as the others.
- A few more pieces of new music, rounding off the games soundtrack.
- Fixed weird textures on big city dumpster lid.
- Optimized scripting and updated some deprecated API calls.
- Removed more unnecessary meshes.
- Added asynchronous loading for audio clips so that instances such as loading distress signal after turning on generators in Mission 1 doesn't cause game to stutter.
- In addition to the cinematic voicing and lip-syncing in point 1, when players reaches the caves there is a new audio transmission explaining things in detail which also helps make the general cave journey more interesting.
- ADS Gun Sway now tightens up when going into bullet time.
- New textures & "Sdudla" brand name for crushed takeout boxes.
- Removed some floating ammunition, meshes and decals.
- New Steam community icon.
- Optimized mbawula/barrel fire geometry.
- Fixed issue with lip-syncing system lagging the first time it is loaded.
- Fixed missing roof colliders in Arcadia.
