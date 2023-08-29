Organosphere V0.9.7.0

This update finally completes my goal to have the game work without dialogue trees, and fully voiced and lip-synced characters briefing you and giving you mission objectives. It's been a long time that I have wanted to do this, since I started this project back in 2010 so I am very excited its finally happened. The game still is, and always will be a very short little story of 1-2 hours gameplay, and up to 10-20 hours of exploration if you really want to see every detail the world has to offer. But I am happy with that, and would rather keep the game short so as to focus on making it as good as possible. For my first project, and for a free game - I am extremely proud to share this update with you all!

[As always, the update features the main core focus points, as well as a bunch of new features such as survival mode, a new introductory story cutscene and the usual bunch of polishes and improvements.]