Get your ship ready! Void Crew’s Early Access launches September 7 on Steam

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention, ectypes!

Void Crew, a new First Person Co-op Space Action Adventure with Tactile Mechanics and Epic Space Battles, will be available to play on Steam on Thursday, September 7!

Mark your calendars, gather your crew, get your spacesuits ready and prepare to embark on your next space adventure.



Glad you asked! Void Crew isn’t just another space game. It’s a unique blend of intense and chaotic co-op gameplay, tactile mechanics (very hands-on, literally!), and epic space battles.

You’ll play as a crew of ectypes, managing your ship and completing different quests to help in the fight for Metem. You’ll battle different foes, escort allies, salvage valuable loot… and probably die a fair bit. But it’s all worth it; we must reclaim humanity’s lost territory! FOR METEM!

And if all systems fail, and hope seems lost… remember to blame your teammates.



As we approach the Early Access launch, we're committed to refining the gameplay, incorporating player feedback, and ensuring that Void Crew offers the best possible gaming experience. Being on Steam's Early Access platform allows us to collaborate closely with our community, making you an integral part of the game's development journey. Below you’ll find our roadmap with some planned updates!



For those eager to dive into the action, we recommend adding Void Crew to your Steam wishlist and staying tuned to our Steam News page for the latest updates, behind-the-scenes looks, and more.

We also recommend joining our Discord server, where you can look for crew members, interact with the community, get updates about the game and even get to talk a bit with the team!

Get ready, ectypes! The void awaits, and we can’t wait for you to join us on this thrilling adventure.



