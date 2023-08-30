 Skip to content

Roguematch : The Extraplanar Invasion update for 30 August 2023

Patch notes for Version 0.1.15

Patch notes for Version 0.1.15

Design

  • Procedural map generation tweaked to make paths less linear

Balance

  • Lolligor/Olligor/Illogor enemies require more Fire mana to be consumed before they can evolve

Polish

  • Minor tweaks to tutorial to help players better understand their current objectives

Bugfix

  • Bugfix for Sowceress fade animation not playing properly when travelling between rooms
  • Bugfix for game hanging when entering certain rooms on repeat playthroughs
  • Bugfix for players unable to pick up items immediately after using fast travel

