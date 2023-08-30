Patch notes for Version 0.1.15

Design
- Procedural map generation tweaked to make paths less linear
Balance
- Lolligor/Olligor/Illogor enemies require more Fire mana to be consumed before they can evolve
Polish
- Minor tweaks to tutorial to help players better understand their current objectives
Bugfix
- Bugfix for Sowceress fade animation not playing properly when travelling between rooms
- Bugfix for game hanging when entering certain rooms on repeat playthroughs
- Bugfix for players unable to pick up items immediately after using fast travel
