Version 1.0.1 Update Announcement

Dear investigators, we have completed the update for version 1.0.1. The specific updates are as follows:
● Added HK server, investigators in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau can switch to this server in the upper left corner of the login page to obtain a more stable connection quality.
● Fixed the problem of selected investigators appearing in the candidate avatar when the captain chooses the action order, which caused various abnormalities such as freezing.
● Fixed the problem of muting all members when a new member joins.
● Optimized the reminder message for long periods of inactivity.
● Optimized some card and event texts, and fixed some cases of mixed Chinese and English texts.
● Issues related to the script "Residences of Karma":
○ Fixed the problem that some investigators who picked up spiritual energy could not skip.
○ "Ghost Doll Returns Home" level: Fixed the problem that the player may freeze when attacked by a soul collector;
○ "Red Sha" level:
■ Fixed the problem of crash caused by the death of a Wedding Troublemaker in some specific situations;
■ Fixed the problem of abnormal event flow after the groom falls down;
○ "The Final Curse" level:
■ Reduced the amount of healing for Human Sacrificer (wood);
■ Reduced the number of minions summoned by Human Sacrificer (fire). After Human Sacrificer (fire) dies, the summoned minions will also die;
■ Reduced the number of curse cards put into the deck by Human Sacrificer (earth);
■ Lowered the health of Illusion of Sanqing;
■ Lowered the health of Dharmakaya of Shifu;
○ Fixed the problem of the actual +2 attribute treasure only increasing by +1.
● Issues related to the script "Night of the Mysteries":
○ Changed the encounter time for "Chester's Bell" from rounds 2-4 to 3-4.
○ Appropriately increased the probability of obtaining props from random investigation points.
○ Fixed the problem of some rooms not displaying area information.
○ Related to <cards>:
■ Clue cards can now be traded, discarded, and will also drop after adventurers die;
■ Fixed the problem that "Spirit Blade" did not indicate "once per round";
■ Fixed the problem that "Spirit Blade" would walk into the square where the other adventurer was when attacking;
■ Fixed the problem that there was a chance of not obtaining the second "Magic Bracelet" after the first use.
○<Spider Queen> Related:
■ Fixed the issue of three fuel storage points not appearing correctly;
■ Obtaining <Fuel> will no longer consume action points;
■ Fixed the problem of <Fuel> not being tradable, not dropping when the adventurer holding it is defeated, and not returning to the hand if blocked when used;
■ Spider Queen's card draw reduced to 2 cards per turn;
■ If Spider Queen teleports to a tile without a spider nest using the <Silk Road Mastery> card, her turn will end immediately;
■ Fixed the problem of targets without "Cocooned" not being able to move correctly when Spider Queen uses <Traction> on them;
■ Baby spiders will no longer trigger evasion checks;
○<Alien Hunter> Related:
■ The <Mighty Blow> card will no longer be in the deck of minor alien creatures;
Changed files in this update