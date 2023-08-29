Version 1.0.1 Update Announcement

Dear investigators, we have completed the update for version 1.0.1. The specific updates are as follows:

● Added HK server, investigators in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau can switch to this server in the upper left corner of the login page to obtain a more stable connection quality.

● Fixed the problem of selected investigators appearing in the candidate avatar when the captain chooses the action order, which caused various abnormalities such as freezing.

● Fixed the problem of muting all members when a new member joins.

● Optimized the reminder message for long periods of inactivity.

● Optimized some card and event texts, and fixed some cases of mixed Chinese and English texts.

● Issues related to the script "Residences of Karma":

○ Fixed the problem that some investigators who picked up spiritual energy could not skip.

○ "Ghost Doll Returns Home" level: Fixed the problem that the player may freeze when attacked by a soul collector;

○ "Red Sha" level:

■ Fixed the problem of crash caused by the death of a Wedding Troublemaker in some specific situations;

■ Fixed the problem of abnormal event flow after the groom falls down;

○ "The Final Curse" level:

■ Reduced the amount of healing for Human Sacrificer (wood);

■ Reduced the number of minions summoned by Human Sacrificer (fire). After Human Sacrificer (fire) dies, the summoned minions will also die;

■ Reduced the number of curse cards put into the deck by Human Sacrificer (earth);

■ Lowered the health of Illusion of Sanqing;

■ Lowered the health of Dharmakaya of Shifu;

○ Fixed the problem of the actual +2 attribute treasure only increasing by +1.

● Issues related to the script "Night of the Mysteries":

○ Changed the encounter time for "Chester's Bell" from rounds 2-4 to 3-4.

○ Appropriately increased the probability of obtaining props from random investigation points.

○ Fixed the problem of some rooms not displaying area information.

○ Related to <cards>:

■ Clue cards can now be traded, discarded, and will also drop after adventurers die;

■ Fixed the problem that "Spirit Blade" did not indicate "once per round";

■ Fixed the problem that "Spirit Blade" would walk into the square where the other adventurer was when attacking;

■ Fixed the problem that there was a chance of not obtaining the second "Magic Bracelet" after the first use.

○<Spider Queen> Related:

■ Fixed the issue of three fuel storage points not appearing correctly;

■ Obtaining <Fuel> will no longer consume action points;

■ Fixed the problem of <Fuel> not being tradable, not dropping when the adventurer holding it is defeated, and not returning to the hand if blocked when used;

■ Spider Queen's card draw reduced to 2 cards per turn;

■ If Spider Queen teleports to a tile without a spider nest using the <Silk Road Mastery> card, her turn will end immediately;

■ Fixed the problem of targets without "Cocooned" not being able to move correctly when Spider Queen uses <Traction> on them;

■ Baby spiders will no longer trigger evasion checks;

○<Alien Hunter> Related:

■ The <Mighty Blow> card will no longer be in the deck of minor alien creatures;